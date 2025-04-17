Bangladesh Seeks Apology and Assets from Pakistan After 15-Year Diplomatic Silence

Bangladesh has reignited a longstanding diplomatic issue with Pakistan, demanding both a formal apology and financial compensation for the 1971 war atrocities. These requests surfaced during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two nations in 15 years, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

The talks, held in Dhaka, saw Bangladesh raising four critical demands: repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, an equitable distribution of assets from the 1971 split, the transfer of foreign aid originally intended for cyclone victims, and a public apology for the genocide committed by the Pakistani military. These steps are viewed as necessary for fostering improved bilateral relations.

Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin emphasized that resolving these historical grievances is crucial for developing a solid foundation for mutual benefits. Pakistan's response suggested a willingness to engage positively in future discussions. These diplomatic moves come ahead of Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's planned visit to Dhaka later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)