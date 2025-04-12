Karni Sena Demands Apology Over Controversial Remarks on Rajput King Rana Sanga
Agitated over Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's remarks about 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga, over 40 Kshatriya groups, including Karni Sena, gathered demanding an apology. Increased security around Suman's residence followed, alongside potential strategic plans from the Kshatriya organizations if an apology is not issued.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, more than 40 Kshatriya organizations, including the Karni Sena, convened in the Garhi area to demand an apology from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman for remarks against 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga.
The Karni Sena threatened to devise a future strategy if Suman did not comply. Security was ramped up around Suman's residence, which was allegedly attacked on March 26, in anticipation of the Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan.
The controversy erupted following Suman's statement in Parliament on March 21, suggesting Rana Sanga invited Mughal emperor Babur, casting aspersions on his legacy, which angered Rajput communities, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karni Sena
- Rana Sanga
- Ramji Lal Suman
- Rajput
- Kshatriya
- apology
- controversy
- security
- remarks
- protest
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative Amid Taxpayer Funding Concerns
Israel's Judicial Reform Sparks Protests and Controversy
Kerala Political Apology: Gopalakrishnan's Public Stand
Naming Controversy Brews for 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Political Apology Sparks Social Media Storm in Kerala