Karni Sena Demands Apology Over Controversial Remarks on Rajput King Rana Sanga

On Saturday, more than 40 Kshatriya organizations, including the Karni Sena, convened in the Garhi area to demand an apology from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman for remarks against 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga.

The Karni Sena threatened to devise a future strategy if Suman did not comply. Security was ramped up around Suman's residence, which was allegedly attacked on March 26, in anticipation of the Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan.

The controversy erupted following Suman's statement in Parliament on March 21, suggesting Rana Sanga invited Mughal emperor Babur, casting aspersions on his legacy, which angered Rajput communities, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha.

