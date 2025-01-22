Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Free Crew of Seized Galaxy Leader Amid Tensions

Houthi rebels in Yemen have released the crew of the vessel Galaxy Leader, which was seized in November 2023. The release follows mediation by Oman. The vessel was targeted over alleged Israeli links amid a broader Houthi campaign in the Red Sea. A recent ceasefire prompted this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:17 IST
Houthi Rebels Free Crew of Seized Galaxy Leader Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi rebels announced the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader on Wednesday. The vehicle carrier had been seized in November 2023 as part of the Houthis' campaign in the strategic Red Sea corridor.

The decision to release the 25-member international crew followed mediation efforts by Oman. The sailors hailed from diverse countries including the Philippines, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Mexico. The Houthis cited the ship's alleged link to Israel as the reason for its capture, during a period marked by intensified Houthi attacks on vessels in international waters.

Despite announcing a restriction of their attacks to Israeli-affiliated ships, the Houthis warned of potential escalations. This ongoing unrest continues to affect the vital shipping route, crucial for Asia-Europe trade and impacting Egypt's significant Suez Canal revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025