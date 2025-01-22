Houthi Rebels Free Crew of Seized Galaxy Leader Amid Tensions

In a significant development, Yemen's Houthi rebels announced the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader on Wednesday. The vehicle carrier had been seized in November 2023 as part of the Houthis' campaign in the strategic Red Sea corridor.

The decision to release the 25-member international crew followed mediation efforts by Oman. The sailors hailed from diverse countries including the Philippines, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, and Mexico. The Houthis cited the ship's alleged link to Israel as the reason for its capture, during a period marked by intensified Houthi attacks on vessels in international waters.

Despite announcing a restriction of their attacks to Israeli-affiliated ships, the Houthis warned of potential escalations. This ongoing unrest continues to affect the vital shipping route, crucial for Asia-Europe trade and impacting Egypt's significant Suez Canal revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)