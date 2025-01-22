Left Menu

Tragedy in Aschaffenburg: Knife Attack Claims Two Lives

A 28-year-old Afghan man was arrested for a knife attack in a park in Aschaffenburg, Germany, killing two, including a toddler. The incident raised security concerns across Germany. Police confirmed no additional suspects are involved. The attack comes amid tensions over migration before February elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A knife attack in Aschaffenburg, a Bavarian city in Germany, has left two people dead, including a toddler. The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Afghanistan, was apprehended at the scene in Schoental park.

Police confirm the attack, which occurred around 1045 GMT, resulted in the deaths of a 41-year-old man and a two-year-old boy. Two other individuals were seriously injured and are receiving hospital care.

This incident has intensified concerns surrounding security in Germany, especially as the country prepares for parliamentary elections on February 23. There are no further suspects, and public safety is assured, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

