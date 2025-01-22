Tragedy in Aschaffenburg: Knife Attack Claims Two Lives

A knife attack in Aschaffenburg, a Bavarian city in Germany, has left two people dead, including a toddler. The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Afghanistan, was apprehended at the scene in Schoental park.

Police confirm the attack, which occurred around 1045 GMT, resulted in the deaths of a 41-year-old man and a two-year-old boy. Two other individuals were seriously injured and are receiving hospital care.

This incident has intensified concerns surrounding security in Germany, especially as the country prepares for parliamentary elections on February 23. There are no further suspects, and public safety is assured, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)