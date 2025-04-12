Notorious Criminal Detained Under Public Safety Act in Jammu
Mohd Kalu, a notorious criminal from Gujjar Basti, was detained under the Public Safety Act by Jammu police. Despite multiple arrests, his persistent criminal activities necessitated this preventive measure to safeguard public peace. Kalu's history of violence underscores the need for such stringent legal action.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to uphold public safety, police in Jammu have detained a notorious criminal under the stringent Public Safety Act. The individual, identified as Mohd Kalu from Gujjar Basti, was apprehended by authorities from the Miran Sahib area following a district magistrate's PSA warrant issuance.
Kalu is reportedly known for his violent and serious offenses, with a history marked by multiple arrests and legal proceedings. According to police, despite these interventions, he has continued to flaunt legal boundaries, posing a persistent threat to public safety and order.
This latest detention underscores an urgent requirement for preventive measures. With numerous FIRs registered against him, the decision to invoke the PSA is viewed as essential to thwart any further escalation of his criminal activities, the police spokesman stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Trump signs order for increased police, more concealed carry in Washington
UPDATE 2-Moldova broadens probe into pro-Russian group after detention of ethnic minority leader
Criminal injured in exchange of fire with police in Delhi's Vikaspuri
Posche crash: Pune police recommend dismissal of two suspended cops
Tributes Paid to Brave J&K Police Martyrs Amid Ongoing Encounter