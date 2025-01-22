Hamas: Resilience Amidst Ruins - Gaza's Path Post Ceasefire

In the aftermath of a prolonged conflict with Israel, Hamas has established a robust presence in Gaza, managing the war-torn enclave, even as a new ceasefire takes effect. The group's gunmen guard aid routes, while uniformed police patrol the streets, reasserting their dominance in the region.

Residents and analysts note that, despite relentless Israeli offensives, Hamas has solidified its governance. The administration is taking action to prevent looting and restore basic infrastructure, such as roads and water pipes, while hundreds of workers clear rubble from devastated neighborhoods.

Amidst this backdrop, discussions are underway regarding Gaza's governance. While Israel demands an end to Hamas' rule, opposition to the Palestinian Authority and concerns about its legitimacy complicate the path forward. International stakeholders propose varied governance models, yet Hamas's grip remains strong.

