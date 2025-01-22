Left Menu

Mizoram's Village Councils: Pathway to Sustainable Development

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the necessity for cooperation between local councils and the state government to ensure sustainable development. With village council elections imminent, he encouraged collaboration to overcome opposition barriers that hinder governmental schemes. Security measures are being heightened to address misinformation ahead of the polls.

Updated: 22-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:47 IST
Mizoram Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has stressed the critical need for local councils and the state administration to collaborate closely, aiming to foster sustainable development throughout the region.

As Mizoram prepares for village and local council elections on February 12, Lalduhoma urged party members to champion cooperation to overcome opposition hurdles potentially obstructing governmental initiatives from reaching local communities.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has addressed concerns over misinformation on social media, launching an investigation into false claims about candidate eligibility and reinforcing electoral security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

