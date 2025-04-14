Bolsonaro's Battle: Surgery, Politics, and Future Elections

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recuperating post-surgery, his sixth since a 2018 campaign stab wound. The procedure, lasting twice as long as anticipated, was successful, said his wife, Michelle, via social media, expressing gratitude for prayers and support.

The medical team confirmed Bolsonaro's stable condition, noting he was pain-free in the intensive care unit. On Friday, he was hospitalized following severe abdominal pain during a northeastern Brazil event, prompting a move to the capital, Brasilia, on Saturday night.

Despite health issues, Bolsonaro continues to push for Congress to pass an amnesty bill for supporters involved in post-election unrest. He faces legal challenges, with Brazil's Supreme Court intending his trial over alleged 2022 election-related conspiracies. Meanwhile, he remains determined to contest the next presidential race, challenging current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

