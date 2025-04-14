Bolsonaro's Battle: Surgery, Politics, and Future Elections
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro underwent a complex surgery on Sunday, recovering well according to his wife. This is his sixth surgery since a campaign stabbing in 2018. Amid health struggles, Bolsonaro seeks political support for an amnesty bill and faces ongoing legal challenges linked to the 2022 elections.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recuperating post-surgery, his sixth since a 2018 campaign stab wound. The procedure, lasting twice as long as anticipated, was successful, said his wife, Michelle, via social media, expressing gratitude for prayers and support.
The medical team confirmed Bolsonaro's stable condition, noting he was pain-free in the intensive care unit. On Friday, he was hospitalized following severe abdominal pain during a northeastern Brazil event, prompting a move to the capital, Brasilia, on Saturday night.
Despite health issues, Bolsonaro continues to push for Congress to pass an amnesty bill for supporters involved in post-election unrest. He faces legal challenges, with Brazil's Supreme Court intending his trial over alleged 2022 election-related conspiracies. Meanwhile, he remains determined to contest the next presidential race, challenging current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- surgery
- Brazil
- election
- politics
- amnesty bill
- lawfare
- trial
- recovery
- conservative
ALSO READ
Cinematic Controversy: Politics and Perspectives Clash Over 'L2: Empuraan'
Kerala CM Advocates Against Divisive Politics Amid Eid Celebrations
Seismic Shift in French Politics: Marine Le Pen's Legal Battle
High Stakes in Global Business and Politics: Key Developments Unfold
Mamata Banerjee Critiques BJP's Divisive Politics