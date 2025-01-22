Judiciary Access: A Weapon or a Right?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced strong concerns over what he perceives as the 'weaponization' of access to the judiciary, describing it as a significant threat to India's governance and democratic values.

Dhankhar also criticized institutions for operating outside of their defined jurisdictions, suggesting that advisories and executive functions are being conducted by bodies lacking the necessary authority or competence.

While addressing students at the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, Dhankhar questioned the use of the 'whip' in Parliament, arguing it curtails representatives' freedom of expression and has reduced Parliament to a figurative wrestling ground rather than a temple of democracy.

