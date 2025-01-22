Left Menu

China Defends South China Sea Claims Amid Quad Opposition

China dismisses the Quad's critique of its South China Sea activities, asserting their legitimacy and opposing any third-party-targeted cooperation. The Quad, comprising the US, India, Australia, and Japan, emphasizes the importance of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, rejecting unilateral forceful changes to the status quo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
China has categorically defended its actions and territorial claims in the South China Sea, labeling them as legitimate and justified amid criticisms from the Quad Foreign Ministers. This statement came following the Quad's meeting where they expressed disapproval of any unilateral actions that disrupt the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded firmly, affirming that China's activities within the disputed waters adhere to lawful grounds. She criticized the Quad, which includes the US, India, Australia, and Japan, for engaging in practices targeting third parties and advocated for cooperation that promotes peace and stability across the Asia-Pacific.

Reaffirming the commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the Quad's joint statement during their recent meet highlighted the necessity of upholding the rule of law and rejecting forced territorial changes. The meeting, marked by the participation of the new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, spotlighted efforts to enhance maritime, economic, and technology security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

