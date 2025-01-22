Quad Foreign Ministers Unite for a Free Indo-Pacific
Foreign ministers from Quad countries—US, India, Japan, and Australia—met to oppose unilateral attempts changing the Indo-Pacific status quo. They focused on strengthening maritime, economic, and technology security. A Quad Leaders Summit is planned in India for 2025, emphasizing a commitment to international law and stable regional development amid China's growing influence.
The Quad foreign ministers came together recently to affirm their opposition against changing the Indo-Pacific status quo through force. This move is seen as a signal to China amidst growing regional tensions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the meeting alongside ministers from India, Australia, and Japan.
The meeting, significant as it was the first multilateral engagement for Rubio, resulted in agreements to hold the Quad Leadership Summit in India in 2025. Ministers underscored their commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, focusing on upholding the rule of law and democratic values.
Their joint statement emphasized strengthening regional security and supply chains. It highlighted the Quad's ongoing efforts to counter growing military and economic challenges, particularly those posed by China. The meeting reinforces the group's mission to ensure peace and prosperity in the region.
