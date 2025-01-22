Left Menu

Quad Foreign Ministers Unite for a Free Indo-Pacific

Foreign ministers from Quad countries—US, India, Japan, and Australia—met to oppose unilateral attempts changing the Indo-Pacific status quo. They focused on strengthening maritime, economic, and technology security. A Quad Leaders Summit is planned in India for 2025, emphasizing a commitment to international law and stable regional development amid China's growing influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:18 IST
Quad Foreign Ministers Unite for a Free Indo-Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Quad foreign ministers came together recently to affirm their opposition against changing the Indo-Pacific status quo through force. This move is seen as a signal to China amidst growing regional tensions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hosted the meeting alongside ministers from India, Australia, and Japan.

The meeting, significant as it was the first multilateral engagement for Rubio, resulted in agreements to hold the Quad Leadership Summit in India in 2025. Ministers underscored their commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, focusing on upholding the rule of law and democratic values.

Their joint statement emphasized strengthening regional security and supply chains. It highlighted the Quad's ongoing efforts to counter growing military and economic challenges, particularly those posed by China. The meeting reinforces the group's mission to ensure peace and prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025