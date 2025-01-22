Uttar Pradesh Unveils Independent Prosecution Directorate: A New Era for Legal Oversight

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a significant step towards reforming its legal structure by establishing an independent Prosecution Directorate. Approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj, the decision is in line with the Indian Civil Defence Code 2023, which aims to foster impartial prosecution across the state.

According to an official statement, the new directorate will operate autonomously, with positions such as a Director of Prosecution and Deputy Directors staffed according to state government directives. The existing staff from the Prosecution department will be integrated into this new structure, and dedicated funding has been allocated to ensure the directorate's effective functioning.

The Prosecution Directorate will function under the administrative control of the Home Department, with each district having its own directorate led by a Director of Prosecution. Candidates for this role must meet strict qualifications, and the selection process will be overseen by a search committee. The state government retains the right to terminate the director's tenure if necessary.

