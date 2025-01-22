CBI to Appeal for Death Penalty in RG Kar Case
The CBI plans to appeal to the Calcutta High Court for a death sentence for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar rape-murder case. Doctors and the victim's father are demanding further investigations to uncover more culprits and institutional corruption, calling for justice beyond the conviction.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plans to file an appeal before the Calcutta High Court, seeking a death sentence for Sanjay Roy. Roy was previously sentenced to life imprisonment until death by a city court for his involvement in the RG Kar rape-murder case.
The father of the deceased doctor has expressed respect for the lower court's verdict but urges the CBI to ensure all criminals involved are arrested and punished. He is consulting legal counsel to fully grasp the implications of the CBI's appeal.
Medical professionals in West Bengal, including the West Bengal Doctors' Forum, continue to push for a comprehensive investigation, demanding that the CBI address issues like evidence tampering and institutional corruption to deliver complete justice.
