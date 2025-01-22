Left Menu

Conspiracy Unveiled: Land Usurpation in Dehradun Involving Ex-Minister Harak Singh Rawat

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Uttarakhand Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat and others of conspiring to seize land worth Rs 70 crore in Dehradun. Two plots were attached under money laundering provisions. The case involves fraudulent registrations facilitated by close associates, including transactions far below market value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:56 IST
Conspiracy Unveiled: Land Usurpation in Dehradun Involving Ex-Minister Harak Singh Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday accused Uttarakhand Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat of conspiring with others to usurp two land parcels in Dehradun, with a market value of approximately Rs 70 crore.

According to the agency, two plots measuring 101 bighas in Sahaspur were provisionally attached on January 20 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The land's registered value is Rs 6.56 crore, while current market estimates exceed Rs 70 crore.

Harak Singh Rawat, a former forest minister who joined Congress before the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, has not yet commented on the attachment order. The money laundering case originates from an FIR against Rawat's associate Birendra Singh Kandari. Allegations include fraudulent powers of attorney facilitating land sales at undervalued prices, linking back to Rawat's family-controlled trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025