Conspiracy Unveiled: Land Usurpation in Dehradun Involving Ex-Minister Harak Singh Rawat

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday accused Uttarakhand Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat of conspiring with others to usurp two land parcels in Dehradun, with a market value of approximately Rs 70 crore.

According to the agency, two plots measuring 101 bighas in Sahaspur were provisionally attached on January 20 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The land's registered value is Rs 6.56 crore, while current market estimates exceed Rs 70 crore.

Harak Singh Rawat, a former forest minister who joined Congress before the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, has not yet commented on the attachment order. The money laundering case originates from an FIR against Rawat's associate Birendra Singh Kandari. Allegations include fraudulent powers of attorney facilitating land sales at undervalued prices, linking back to Rawat's family-controlled trust.

