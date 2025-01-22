Conspiracy Unveiled: Land Usurpation in Dehradun Involving Ex-Minister Harak Singh Rawat
The Enforcement Directorate has accused Uttarakhand Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat and others of conspiring to seize land worth Rs 70 crore in Dehradun. Two plots were attached under money laundering provisions. The case involves fraudulent registrations facilitated by close associates, including transactions far below market value.
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday accused Uttarakhand Congress leader and former minister Harak Singh Rawat of conspiring with others to usurp two land parcels in Dehradun, with a market value of approximately Rs 70 crore.
According to the agency, two plots measuring 101 bighas in Sahaspur were provisionally attached on January 20 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The land's registered value is Rs 6.56 crore, while current market estimates exceed Rs 70 crore.
Harak Singh Rawat, a former forest minister who joined Congress before the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, has not yet commented on the attachment order. The money laundering case originates from an FIR against Rawat's associate Birendra Singh Kandari. Allegations include fraudulent powers of attorney facilitating land sales at undervalued prices, linking back to Rawat's family-controlled trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
