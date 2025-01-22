Meta's Misstep: Stand Up to Racism's Facebook Page Debacle

Stand Up to Racism, a prominent anti-racism organisation in Britain, has seen its Facebook page temporarily shut down, according to a recent statement from the group. The social media giant, Meta Platforms, reportedly flagged the page for breaching community standards, citing impersonation concerns.

The incident unfolded after the organisation posted an image of Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, making a gesture during a celebration of President Donald Trump's inauguration. Critics compared Musk's gesture to a Nazi salute. Nonetheless, the page was promptly restored after Meta acknowledged the removal as a mistake.

This event occurs in the wake of Meta's decision to dismantle its U.S. fact-checking programme and loosen constraints on discourse around topics like immigration and gender identity, transitioning instead to a Community Notes model.

(With inputs from agencies.)