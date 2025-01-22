Left Menu

U.S. Overseers to Ensure Safety in Gaza Ceasefire

The U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed a team of outside overseers, including U.S. officials, will monitor the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A multi-phase deal involves hostage release and Israeli troop withdrawal. Trump aims to expand Abraham Accords following this deal.

Updated: 22-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:48 IST
The Middle East envoy for the United States, Steve Witkoff, stated on Wednesday that a team of external overseers will ensure safety around the Gaza Strip following the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Witkoff confirmed to Fox News the newfound role of external inspectors, including American officials, in overseeing the region after a complex, multi-phase ceasefire agreement was struck last week. This deal, which came into effect on January 19, demands initial compliance with measures such as the release of hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli soldiers, negotiated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

In a move to strengthen his prior achievements in the Middle East, President Trump expressed intentions to further the Abraham Accords, aiming for broader regional cooperation.

