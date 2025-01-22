Mystery Surrounds Recovery of Missing Man's Body From Ganga Canal
The body of Prince Rana, a 33-year-old project manager from Kiratpur, was found in the Ganga canal near Neela Bridge, Masuri. Rana was reported missing by his wife after leaving without notice. The case is under investigation by Gurugram police following retrieval and post-mortem of the body.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities recovered the body of a 33-year-old man from the Ganga canal near Neela Bridge in Masuri town on Wednesday, police confirmed.
The deceased, identified as Prince Rana from Kiratpur, Bijnor district, worked in Gurugram as a project manager. His wife, Priya, reported him missing after he left home on January 15 without informing anyone.
The case has been handed over to Gurugram police for investigation after the body was sent for a post-mortem. Rana's disappearance was initially reported to Palam Vihar Police Station on January 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sudden Baldness Sparks Health Investigation in Maharashtra Villages
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Raisen Paddy Theft Incident
British Journalist Stabbing: Third Arrest Made Amid Iran-Linked Investigation
Tragedy Unveiled in Chhattisgarh School: Premature Baby's Birth Sparks Investigation
Mumbai Jewellery Scam: EOW Takes Over Multi-Crore Investigation