Mystery Surrounds Recovery of Missing Man's Body From Ganga Canal

Authorities recovered the body of a 33-year-old man from the Ganga canal near Neela Bridge in Masuri town on Wednesday, police confirmed.

The deceased, identified as Prince Rana from Kiratpur, Bijnor district, worked in Gurugram as a project manager. His wife, Priya, reported him missing after he left home on January 15 without informing anyone.

The case has been handed over to Gurugram police for investigation after the body was sent for a post-mortem. Rana's disappearance was initially reported to Palam Vihar Police Station on January 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)