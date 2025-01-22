Gaza Ceasefire Watch: U.S. Leads Inspection Amid Middle East Tensions
Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, announced a team of external overseers, with likely U.S. presence, will monitor safety in Gaza post-ceasefire. The truce, following U.S.-mediated negotiations, requires Israel's staged withdrawal and addresses hostages' release. Witkoff also aims to foster regional peace via the Abraham Accords.
U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, revealed plans for an oversight team to ensure safety in and along the Gaza Strip, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants. The team will likely include U.S. officials, offering the first public confirmation of this initiative.
The ceasefire, a result of months of negotiation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, was a prerequisite Trump demanded before taking office. Witkoff is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire's transition from a six-week phase to a second stage focused on releasing hostages and withdrawing Israeli soldiers.
Witkoff emphasized the importance of outside overseers ensuring non-hostility in key areas like the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors. He also expressed a bid to expand the Abraham Accords, potentially including Qatar, recognizing their crucial negotiation role with Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
