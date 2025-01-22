Left Menu

Gaza Ceasefire Watch: U.S. Leads Inspection Amid Middle East Tensions

Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, announced a team of external overseers, with likely U.S. presence, will monitor safety in Gaza post-ceasefire. The truce, following U.S.-mediated negotiations, requires Israel's staged withdrawal and addresses hostages' release. Witkoff also aims to foster regional peace via the Abraham Accords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:58 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, revealed plans for an oversight team to ensure safety in and along the Gaza Strip, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants. The team will likely include U.S. officials, offering the first public confirmation of this initiative.

The ceasefire, a result of months of negotiation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, was a prerequisite Trump demanded before taking office. Witkoff is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire's transition from a six-week phase to a second stage focused on releasing hostages and withdrawing Israeli soldiers.

Witkoff emphasized the importance of outside overseers ensuring non-hostility in key areas like the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors. He also expressed a bid to expand the Abraham Accords, potentially including Qatar, recognizing their crucial negotiation role with Hamas.

