Gaza Ceasefire Watch: U.S. Leads Inspection Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, revealed plans for an oversight team to ensure safety in and along the Gaza Strip, following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants. The team will likely include U.S. officials, offering the first public confirmation of this initiative.

The ceasefire, a result of months of negotiation by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, was a prerequisite Trump demanded before taking office. Witkoff is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire's transition from a six-week phase to a second stage focused on releasing hostages and withdrawing Israeli soldiers.

Witkoff emphasized the importance of outside overseers ensuring non-hostility in key areas like the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors. He also expressed a bid to expand the Abraham Accords, potentially including Qatar, recognizing their crucial negotiation role with Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)