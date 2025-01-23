Strengthening Ties: India-US Relations Under the Spotlight
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed optimism about future India-US relations under the new Trump Administration. During his visit, he met with key officials and emphasized the desire to enhance ties, addressing issues like visa delays which hamper business and tourism exchanges.
India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, expressed optimism about the prospects of India-US ties under the Trump Administration, highlighting the latter's interest in advancing bilateral relations.
During his visit to the United States, Jaishankar engaged in discussions with top officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. He emphasized a mutual interest in strengthening the relationship across various sectors, including technology, security, and business.
Jaishankar identified visa delays as a critical concern affecting business and tourism, underscoring the need for smoother processes to achieve ambitious bilateral goals. This sentiment was echoed in discussions, reflecting a strong determination to enhance collaboration and trust between the two nations.
