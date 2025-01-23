Trump's Tariff Threat: A New Strategy for Ukraine Peace?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the potential for new tariffs as part of his sanctions strategy against Russia. This comes as an effort to force Moscow into negotiating an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that if Russia does not commit to a 'deal,' he would have no choice but to implement high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on Russian exports to the U.S. and potentially other involved nations.

The Biden administration previously levied heavy sanctions on various Russian sectors since the February 2022 invasion. In response, Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador emphasized addressing the crisis's root causes, as Trump's team acknowledges that a resolution could take extensive time.

