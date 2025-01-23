Pentagon Mobilizes Troops for Border Security under Trump's Orders
The Pentagon deploys 1,500 active duty troops to the southern border following President Trump's executive orders to enhance border security. Troops will assist in constructing barriers and support deportation efforts. Their role could change, possibly invoking the Insurrection Act, a significant deployment for immigration control.
The Pentagon has commenced the deployment of 1,500 active duty troops to the southern border, following executive orders from President Donald Trump aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement. This move, part of a broader strategy outlined since Trump's inauguration, also involves military aircraft assisting DHS with deportation flights.
Acting Defence Secretary Robert Salesses indicated that the troop numbers and their mission might evolve, highlighting the potential for a legal shift allowing military involvement in law enforcement tasks, a role change not seen for decades. The troops are set to build barriers and will work alongside National Guard forces already stationed there.
The deployment underscores a significant step in Trump's immigration policy, as military personnel will support Border Patrol operations. Past deployments under previous administrations focused on logistics, but the current strategy could expand due to Trump's directive to assess the Insurrection Act's applicability, echoing scenarios last seen during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.
