Left Menu

Houthis Release Galaxy Leader Crew Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The crew of the Galaxy Leader, a vessel seized by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over a year ago, has been released. Their release coincides with a Gaza ceasefire, showing Houthi support for Palestinian groups. The vessel's seizure disrupted global shipping, causing longer and more costly routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 05:45 IST
Houthis Release Galaxy Leader Crew Amid Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The crew of the Galaxy Leader, seized by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, has been released over a year after their capture, Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV reported. The handover to Oman coincides with a Gaza ceasefire involving Israel and Hamas.

The crew included 25 nationals from various countries, according to Galaxy Maritime, the car carrier's owner. Charterers Nippon Yusen of Japan played a key role during their detention in Hodeidah, north Yemen.

The release is seen as a positive step amid global shipping disruptions and concerns for seafarer safety, highlighted by the International Maritime Organization and the International Chamber of Shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025