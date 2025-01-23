Houthis Release Galaxy Leader Crew Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The crew of the Galaxy Leader, seized by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, has been released over a year after their capture, Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV reported. The handover to Oman coincides with a Gaza ceasefire involving Israel and Hamas.

The crew included 25 nationals from various countries, according to Galaxy Maritime, the car carrier's owner. Charterers Nippon Yusen of Japan played a key role during their detention in Hodeidah, north Yemen.

The release is seen as a positive step amid global shipping disruptions and concerns for seafarer safety, highlighted by the International Maritime Organization and the International Chamber of Shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)