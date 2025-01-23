Houthis Release Galaxy Leader Crew Amid Gaza Ceasefire
The crew of the Galaxy Leader, a vessel seized by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis over a year ago, has been released. Their release coincides with a Gaza ceasefire, showing Houthi support for Palestinian groups. The vessel's seizure disrupted global shipping, causing longer and more costly routes.
The crew of the Galaxy Leader, seized by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, has been released over a year after their capture, Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV reported. The handover to Oman coincides with a Gaza ceasefire involving Israel and Hamas.
The crew included 25 nationals from various countries, according to Galaxy Maritime, the car carrier's owner. Charterers Nippon Yusen of Japan played a key role during their detention in Hodeidah, north Yemen.
The release is seen as a positive step amid global shipping disruptions and concerns for seafarer safety, highlighted by the International Maritime Organization and the International Chamber of Shipping.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Stern Warning to Hamas: Hostage Release by Jan 20 or Chaos Looms
Ceasefire Progress: Israeli Forces Withdraw from Lebanon
Intensive Study Reveals Alarming Facts About Lung Cancer in Israel
Israeli Troops Recover Bodies of Hostages Amid Ceasefire Talks
Escalating Tensions: Israel-Gaza Conflict and Ceasefire Efforts