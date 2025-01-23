Mexico Prepares for Potential Mass Deportations Under Trump

Mexico is taking significant steps to prepare for a potential wave of mass deportations as US President Donald Trump moves forward with his controversial pledge. On Wednesday, sprawling tents were erected on the border with El Paso, Texas, to house deportees, signaling an initial phase of a possibly larger operation.

Enrique Serrano, a Chihuahua state official, indicated that the current setup is poised to expand if deportee numbers increase. Meanwhile, other border cities, such as Nogales and Matamoros, are launching similar efforts with new shelters on soccer fields and other facilities to accommodate migrants.

Despite the looming threat, current deportation numbers remained below last year's daily average. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the preparedness of existing and new shelters to manage the influx, offering humanitarian aid and planning the eventual voluntary return of migrants to their home countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)