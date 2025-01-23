Historic Shift: House Passes Stringent Immigration Bill

The Republican-controlled House finalized approval on a bill requiring detention for unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes. This marks the first legislation President Donald Trump might sign, signaling a strong congressional alignment with his immigration enforcement strategies.

The Laken Riley Act, named after a slain Georgia nursing student, illustrates a significant rightward shift in immigration policy debate post-Trump's election. With 263 votes in favor and 156 against, the bill received bipartisan support, including 46 vulnerable Democratic members.

This stringent immigration enforcement bill has passed Congress for the first time in nearly 30 years, yet lacks the necessary funding for implementation, necessitating a substantial increase in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's operations to be effective.

