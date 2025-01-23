Left Menu

Pause and Reexamine: DOJ Freezes Biden-Era Civil Rights Cases

The DOJ has paused civil rights litigation from the Biden era, per an internal memo. This could affect police reform agreements in Minneapolis and Louisville. Amidst leadership changes, Trump administration shifts focus from diversity efforts to prioritizing immigration crackdowns and reducing anti-discrimination programs in federal entities.

The U.S. Department of Justice has temporarily halted litigation conducted by its civil rights division from the Biden administration, as revealed by an internal memo reviewed on Wednesday.

The directive freezes the division's activities, influencing agreements like those in Minneapolis and Louisville, addressing systemic civil rights abuses in their police departments.

The shift comes amid changes with Trump's administration, reflecting a move away from diversity and inclusion efforts towards stronger immigration policies while awaiting confirmation of Pam Bondi as DOJ's new head.

