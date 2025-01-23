Pause and Reexamine: DOJ Freezes Biden-Era Civil Rights Cases
The U.S. Department of Justice has temporarily halted litigation conducted by its civil rights division from the Biden administration, as revealed by an internal memo reviewed on Wednesday.
The directive freezes the division's activities, influencing agreements like those in Minneapolis and Louisville, addressing systemic civil rights abuses in their police departments.
The shift comes amid changes with Trump's administration, reflecting a move away from diversity and inclusion efforts towards stronger immigration policies while awaiting confirmation of Pam Bondi as DOJ's new head.
