Diplomatic Discussions: Jaishankar's Insights on Bangladesh and U.S. Relations

In a recent meeting in the United States, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions concerning the current situation in Bangladesh with U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

During a news conference with Indian journalists, Jaishankar confirmed the dialogue but opted to keep further details confidential. He clarified that topics such as attacks on Indian consulates or threats to Indian diplomats in the U.S. were not covered in these discussions.

Nevertheless, he emphasized the gravity of the consulate attack in San Francisco, underscoring India's demand for accountability. Cases involving Indian nationals in U.S. courts were also not discussed in these meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)