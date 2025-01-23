Left Menu

Diplomatic Discussions: Jaishankar's Insights on Bangladesh and U.S. Relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the situation in Bangladesh with U.S. officials but did not address issues concerning Indian consulates or diplomats in the U.S. The attacks on Indian consulates and cases involving Indian nationals in U.S. courts were not part of this meeting's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:09 IST
Diplomatic Discussions: Jaishankar's Insights on Bangladesh and U.S. Relations
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent meeting in the United States, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions concerning the current situation in Bangladesh with U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

During a news conference with Indian journalists, Jaishankar confirmed the dialogue but opted to keep further details confidential. He clarified that topics such as attacks on Indian consulates or threats to Indian diplomats in the U.S. were not covered in these discussions.

Nevertheless, he emphasized the gravity of the consulate attack in San Francisco, underscoring India's demand for accountability. Cases involving Indian nationals in U.S. courts were also not discussed in these meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025