Diplomatic Discussions: Jaishankar's Insights on Bangladesh and U.S. Relations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the situation in Bangladesh with U.S. officials but did not address issues concerning Indian consulates or diplomats in the U.S. The attacks on Indian consulates and cases involving Indian nationals in U.S. courts were not part of this meeting's agenda.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent meeting in the United States, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions concerning the current situation in Bangladesh with U.S Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.
During a news conference with Indian journalists, Jaishankar confirmed the dialogue but opted to keep further details confidential. He clarified that topics such as attacks on Indian consulates or threats to Indian diplomats in the U.S. were not covered in these discussions.
Nevertheless, he emphasized the gravity of the consulate attack in San Francisco, underscoring India's demand for accountability. Cases involving Indian nationals in U.S. courts were also not discussed in these meetings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greenland's Diplomacy: A King, An Island, and Trump's Interests
US Diplomacy's Final Push: Ceasefire Deal on the Horizon
Energy Diplomacy: Ukraine and Moldova Collaborate Amidst Crisis
Journalist's Dramatic Release: Diplomacy, Detentions, and High Stakes
Balancing Diplomacy: Poland’s Efforts to Host Netanyahu at Auschwitz Anniversary