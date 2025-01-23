The High-Stakes Battle Over Bhopal's Ancestral Fortunes: Saif Ali Khan and Family's Property in Legal Limbo

The fate of properties worth Rs 15,000 crore, inherited by actor Saif Ali Khan and connected to Bhopal's nawabi history, hangs in uncertainty. Lawyers say the decision to appeal an order from the Custodian of Enemy Property is still pending, which may result in the properties falling under central control.

If Bhopal Nawab's heirs, including Saif Ali Khan's family, do not appeal against the ruling by the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, the government may take possession. This arises from a Madhya Pradesh High Court decision dated December 13, 2024, seen as crucial by experts.

Sajida Sultan Begum, recognized as the legal successor to Nawab Hamidullah Khan after her sister moved to Pakistan, and her descendants, including Saif, are contesting the 'Enemy Property' status imposed due to historical migrations. The legal outcome affects numerous occupants of these disputed properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)