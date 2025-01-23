Left Menu

The High-Stakes Battle Over Bhopal's Ancestral Fortunes: Saif Ali Khan and Family's Property in Legal Limbo

Saif Ali Khan's ancestral properties, valued at Rs 15,000 crore and inherited from Bhopal's erstwhile rulers, face uncertainty due to a legal dispute. The properties were labeled 'Enemy Property' following the partition, as Nawab's eldest daughter migrated to Pakistan. A recent high court directive opened the door for further appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The fate of properties worth Rs 15,000 crore, inherited by actor Saif Ali Khan and connected to Bhopal's nawabi history, hangs in uncertainty. Lawyers say the decision to appeal an order from the Custodian of Enemy Property is still pending, which may result in the properties falling under central control.

If Bhopal Nawab's heirs, including Saif Ali Khan's family, do not appeal against the ruling by the Office of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, the government may take possession. This arises from a Madhya Pradesh High Court decision dated December 13, 2024, seen as crucial by experts.

Sajida Sultan Begum, recognized as the legal successor to Nawab Hamidullah Khan after her sister moved to Pakistan, and her descendants, including Saif, are contesting the 'Enemy Property' status imposed due to historical migrations. The legal outcome affects numerous occupants of these disputed properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

