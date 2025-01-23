Left Menu

Lutnick Hearings: Navigating Trade Tensions

The Senate Commerce Committee plans a hearing on nominee Howard Lutnick, chosen by Trump to lead the Commerce Department amid U.S.-China tech tensions. Lutnick, a Wall Street CEO, will oversee trade strategies and divest business holdings upon confirmation. The department plays a crucial role in export controls and trade conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:30 IST
Lutnick Hearings: Navigating Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Senate Commerce Committee has announced a January 29 hearing for President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Commerce Department, a pivotal agency in U.S.-China tech tensions. Wall Street CEO Howard Lutnick, slated for the role, will oversee trade strategies, with a focus on tariff policies.

Lutnick, who manages brokerage BGC Group and chairs Newmark Group and FMX, stated that, if confirmed, he would resign from these positions and divest related assets. His comprehensive financial disclosure outlines significant holdings, which he must handle to avoid conflict of interest.

The Commerce Department, key to export controls on sensitive U.S. technologies, is at the forefront of trade disputes with China. It plays a crucial role in regulating technology flow to China, notably semiconductors, amid concerns about technology being used to bolster military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025