Thailand Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage: A Milestone in Southeast Asia

Thailand has passed a historic same-sex marriage equality law, making it the first Southeast Asian country to do so. The law grants LGBTQ couples equal rights in marriage but still limits some aspects like parents' definition and citizenship for foreign partners. Activists push for further inclusivity.

Updated: 23-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand has made history by becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, joining Taiwan and Nepal in Asia. The landmark legislation came into force on Thursday, breaking new ground for LGBTQ rights in the region.

Under the new law, any LGBTQ couple over 18 years of age, regardless of nationality, can now marry in Thailand. Thai nationals in same-sex marriages are entitled to the same legal rights as those in heterosexual unions, including marriage registration, divorce, joint asset management, tax benefits, adoption, and inheritance.

However, challenges remain. The law does not allow foreign nationals married to Thai citizens to secure citizenship, and issues persist around parental definitions and gender identity recognition, with activists continuing their fight for wider inclusivity and legislative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

