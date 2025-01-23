Rebuilding Wayanad: CM Vijayan's Pledge Amidst Centre's Silence
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that funds from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) will be allocated for Wayanad landslide survivors as no aid has been received from the Centre. Efforts include constructing model townships with contributions sought from MPs nationally.
On Thursday, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that no support has yet come from the Centre for the Wayanad landslide victims, yet Rs 712.98 crore from the CM's Disaster Relief Fund is ready for deployment to assist survivors.
Responding to a query in the Legislative Assembly, Vijayan highlighted the Centre's inaction and discussed the PMPDN (Post Disaster Needs Assessment), indicating a larger sum might be necessary than the previously requested Rs 2,221 crore. MP contributions are also being solicited following the Union Government's classification of the incident as a 'disaster of severe nature'.
The opposition raised concerns over treatment cost delays for the injured and the status of a Rs 30 lakh housing budget. The CM assured that rehabilitation projects are in motion over designated estates, with multi-departmental efforts ensuring timely recovery. Immediate action on unresolved issues was promised.
