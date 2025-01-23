TikTok's Alleged Dark Side: A Mother's Fight for Justice
Three years ago, Stephanie Mistre lost her daughter, Marie, to suicide, a tragedy she attributes partly to TikTok’s influence. Mistre and six families are suing TikTok France for failing to moderate harmful content. Their lawsuit claims TikTok's algorithms trap vulnerable users. TikTok denies these allegations.
- Country:
- France
In September 2021, Stephanie Mistre suffered a devastating loss when her 15-year-old daughter, Marie, died by suicide. Mistre is now leading a legal fight against TikTok, asserting that the app played a role in her daughter's tragic end.
After combing through Marie's phone, Mistre found a slew of disturbing videos on TikTok promoting suicide and self-harm. Armed with her shocking discoveries, she and six other families are suing TikTok France for allegedly exposing minors to harmful content.
While the suit progresses, TikTok contests these claims, maintaining that their algorithms do not facilitate such content. Despite TikTok's defense, Mistre continues her personal crusade, demanding tech giants take responsibility for the potentially life-threatening material on their platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Defamatory Social Media Page in Jammu and Kashmir
Social Media Stunt Lands Delhi Man in Custody
Aubrey Plaza's Grieving Silence on Social Media
Social Media Resonates with #Ekta_Ka_Mahakumbh at Maha Kumbh 2025
Aubrey Plaza Mourns: Social Media Silence Following Jeff Baena's Tragic Passing