TikTok's Alleged Dark Side: A Mother's Fight for Justice

In September 2021, Stephanie Mistre suffered a devastating loss when her 15-year-old daughter, Marie, died by suicide. Mistre is now leading a legal fight against TikTok, asserting that the app played a role in her daughter's tragic end.

After combing through Marie's phone, Mistre found a slew of disturbing videos on TikTok promoting suicide and self-harm. Armed with her shocking discoveries, she and six other families are suing TikTok France for allegedly exposing minors to harmful content.

While the suit progresses, TikTok contests these claims, maintaining that their algorithms do not facilitate such content. Despite TikTok's defense, Mistre continues her personal crusade, demanding tech giants take responsibility for the potentially life-threatening material on their platforms.

