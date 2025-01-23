South Korea's Political Chaos: Impeached President Yoon Faces Indictment

South Korea faces a political upheaval as anti-corruption officials seek to indict impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol for insurrection and abuse of power. Yoon, the first sitting president arrested in the country's history, is alleged to have led a failed martial law attempt, involving several high-ranking officials including his defense minister.

Recent events have strained the political fabric, raising concerns among key allies like the U.S. about South Korea's stability. Yoon remains uncooperative with investigators while a pivotal decision regarding his impeachment looms in the Constitutional Court. This political crisis, triggered by his controversial martial law move, continues to weigh on the national economy.

The Corruption Investigation Office, while restricted in prosecuting power, has acted as a catalyst for the investigation, referring the case to prosecutors. The tension between Yoon's legal team and authorities over jurisdiction adds complexity to this high-profile case, with serious implications for both the nation's governance and its international reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)