Zaporizhzhia Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Assault Unfolds
Russia's recent drone and missile strike on Zaporizhzhia has left one dead, 31 injured, and thousands without power. The attack damaged crucial infrastructure and has been part of a continued assault targeting Ukraine's energy grid. Rescue operations are ongoing amid the devastation.
In a devastating overnight assault, Russia launched drone and missile strikes on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 31 others, as reported by officials on Thursday.
The attack left tens of thousands without power or heat, following the destruction of an energy facility, with over 20,000 residents losing electricity and around 17,000 without heat, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that a two-month-old infant and rescuers were among the injured. As rescue workers scoured through rubble of destroyed buildings, the attack's impact on infrastructure and civilians became increasingly apparent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
