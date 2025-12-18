Russia has strengthened its military capabilities by forming a brigade armed with its new hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile, known as the Oreshnik, as reported by TASS news agency. This revelation was made by Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff, during a briefing with foreign military attaches.

The Oreshnik missile was reportedly deployed against Ukraine for the first time in November 2024. President Vladimir Putin has lauded this development, claiming the missile is unapproachable, with destructive power akin to that of a nuclear weapon, even when only carrying a conventional warhead.

However, these claims have been met with skepticism from certain Western experts, who argue that the capabilities might be exaggerated. The missile's advancement could potentially alter the balance of military power in the region, yet its true capabilities remain under debate.