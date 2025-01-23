Left Menu

Cab Aggregators in Hot Water Over Alleged Differential Pricing

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the Consumer Protection Authority has issued notices to Ola and Uber for alleged differential pricing based on users' mobile operating systems. This follows an earlier observation suggesting different pricing models for Android and iOS users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi disclosed on Thursday that Ola and Uber, two leading cab aggregators, have been issued notices by the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) over alleged price discrepancies. These discrepancies reportedly depend on whether a user operates an Android or iOS device.

This move comes after an earlier observation pointed towards #DifferentialPricing being practiced by these companies based on the mobile model - iPhones or Androids, prompting the Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA to seek clarification from the respective companies.

Previously, Minister Joshi highlighted a policy of 'zero tolerance for consumer exploitation', urging a detailed enquiry into these claims. He termed the alleged practice an 'unfair trade practice' and a sign of 'blatant disregard' for consumers' rights to transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

