Cab Aggregators in Hot Water Over Alleged Differential Pricing

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi disclosed on Thursday that Ola and Uber, two leading cab aggregators, have been issued notices by the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) over alleged price discrepancies. These discrepancies reportedly depend on whether a user operates an Android or iOS device.

This move comes after an earlier observation pointed towards #DifferentialPricing being practiced by these companies based on the mobile model - iPhones or Androids, prompting the Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA to seek clarification from the respective companies.

Previously, Minister Joshi highlighted a policy of 'zero tolerance for consumer exploitation', urging a detailed enquiry into these claims. He termed the alleged practice an 'unfair trade practice' and a sign of 'blatant disregard' for consumers' rights to transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)