Kremlin's Stand on Unfriendly Actions Against Russia
The Kremlin emphasized the consequences of unfriendly actions against Russia. This was in response to a question about Austrian bank Raiffeisen's vulnerability, following a Russian court's order for it to pay 2 billion euros. The court order highlights the risks of doing business in Russia for Raiffeisen Bank International.
The Kremlin declared on Thursday that any unfriendly actions against Russia should inevitably lead to consequences. This statement came in response to inquiries regarding the potential exposure of Austrian bank Raiffeisen's assets.
The concern followed a Russian court's ruling ordering Raiffeisen to pay a staggering 2 billion euros in damages, a clear testament to the risks faced by Western enterprises operating in Russia.
The ruling, linked to a collapsed deal, underscores the precarious landscape for Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western bank yet maintaining operations within Russian borders.
