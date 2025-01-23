The Kremlin declared on Thursday that any unfriendly actions against Russia should inevitably lead to consequences. This statement came in response to inquiries regarding the potential exposure of Austrian bank Raiffeisen's assets.

The concern followed a Russian court's ruling ordering Raiffeisen to pay a staggering 2 billion euros in damages, a clear testament to the risks faced by Western enterprises operating in Russia.

The ruling, linked to a collapsed deal, underscores the precarious landscape for Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western bank yet maintaining operations within Russian borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)