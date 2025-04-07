Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Snares Khalistani Drug Trafficker's Assets in Haryana

The Enforcement Directorate has attached immovable assets in Haryana linked to international drug trafficker Jasmeet Hakimzada. His operations, tied to the Khalistan Liberation Force, involve routing drug proceeds to Dubai through hawala channels. The case is tied to an NIA FIR under UAPA and NDPS Act.

Updated: 07-04-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in a strategic move against international criminal networks, recently announced the attachment of immovable assets belonging to a notorious drug trafficker in Haryana. This development is part of a broader investigation targeting Khalistani operatives and drug networks.

Jasmeet Hakimzada, identified by US authorities as a significant narcotics trafficker, is at the center of this probe. Having allegedly funneled drug money into Indian bank accounts, Hakimzada utilized these illicit funds to acquire properties worth Rs 1.22 crore in Gurugram, ED revealed in a statement.

Known for his ties with the Khalistan Liberation Force and operating from Dubai, Hakimzada's crime syndicate allegedly shifted funds to Dubai using hawala channels. The money laundering inquiry stems from an NIA FIR involving charges under the UAPA and NDPS Act, reinforcing the government's crackdown on narco-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

