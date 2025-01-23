Crackdown on Free Speech: Pakistan's Social Media Dilemma

The Pakistani government has introduced a controversial new piece of legislation in the National Assembly, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, aimed at controlling social media content. Proposed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the act seeks to establish a regulatory authority with the mandate to block unlawful and offensive content. Violators could face criminal charges and severe penalties.

The bill has incited criticism from the opposition, including strong remarks from Omar Ayub Khan, who sees the legislation as an attack on freedom of speech and a tool for quelling dissent. With a majority in government, the bill is likely to pass, despite stark opposition from human rights activists and journalists.

The law mirrors concerns from last year's internet restrictions before the election. The blocked X platform remains inaccessible for many without virtual private networks. The legislation has prompted fears of increased censorship, as the media in Pakistan navigates growing governmental pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)