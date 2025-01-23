Left Menu

Crackdown on Free Speech: Pakistan's Social Media Dilemma

Pakistan's government is facing backlash for proposing new social media controls under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, which would restrict content and criminalize disinformation. Critics, including opposition leaders and journalists, argue the law aims to suppress free speech and dissent against the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:20 IST
Crackdown on Free Speech: Pakistan's Social Media Dilemma
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani government has introduced a controversial new piece of legislation in the National Assembly, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, aimed at controlling social media content. Proposed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the act seeks to establish a regulatory authority with the mandate to block unlawful and offensive content. Violators could face criminal charges and severe penalties.

The bill has incited criticism from the opposition, including strong remarks from Omar Ayub Khan, who sees the legislation as an attack on freedom of speech and a tool for quelling dissent. With a majority in government, the bill is likely to pass, despite stark opposition from human rights activists and journalists.

The law mirrors concerns from last year's internet restrictions before the election. The blocked X platform remains inaccessible for many without virtual private networks. The legislation has prompted fears of increased censorship, as the media in Pakistan navigates growing governmental pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025