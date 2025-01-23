Costco Stands Firm Against Shareholder DEI Review Proposal

Costco is taking a firm stance against a shareholder proposal urging the company to scrutinize its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices for potential risks. The proposal, submitted by the conservative National Centre for Public Policy Research, was expected to come to a vote at Costco's annual meeting.

The board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote against the proposal, asserting that their commitment to an inclusive enterprise is vital for innovation and customer satisfaction. The decision sets Costco apart from other brands like Walmart and McDonald's, which have recently retreated from DEI initiatives in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action in college admissions.

Neil Saunders of GlobalData suggested that Costco's consistent management practices make it unlikely that the proposal will pass. The stand reflects Costco's ongoing dedication to fostering a diverse work environment, even as it faces pressures that have led other companies to reconsider such policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)