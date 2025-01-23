Macabre Mystery: Rachakonda Police Hunt for Missing Woman’s Body Parts

The Rachakonda police are engaged in an arduous investigation to locate the remains of a woman purportedly killed and dismembered by her husband, an ex-serviceman now working as a security guard. According to police, the suspect claimed to have boiled the body parts and discarded them in a local lake.

Authorities are intensively questioning the husband, identified as Gurumurthy, yet the woman's remains have not been recovered, complicating the case categorized initially as a missing person. The parents of the missing woman have expressed suspicion towards Gurumurthy who accompanied them when they lodged a disappearance report.

As investigations continue without significant breakthroughs, residents from the New Venkateshwara Colony's building, where the family resided, have temporarily abandoned their homes. The police remain on high alert, seeking any potential leads that might advance the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)