Left Menu

Macabre Mystery: Rachakonda Police Hunt for Missing Woman’s Body Parts

The Rachakonda police are investigating a gruesome case involving an ex-serviceman, accused of killing and dismembering his wife. Despite his confession, her remains haven't been found. Residents near the crime scene have vacated in fear. The investigation remains hampered by a lack of additional leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:11 IST
Macabre Mystery: Rachakonda Police Hunt for Missing Woman’s Body Parts
  • Country:
  • India

The Rachakonda police are engaged in an arduous investigation to locate the remains of a woman purportedly killed and dismembered by her husband, an ex-serviceman now working as a security guard. According to police, the suspect claimed to have boiled the body parts and discarded them in a local lake.

Authorities are intensively questioning the husband, identified as Gurumurthy, yet the woman's remains have not been recovered, complicating the case categorized initially as a missing person. The parents of the missing woman have expressed suspicion towards Gurumurthy who accompanied them when they lodged a disappearance report.

As investigations continue without significant breakthroughs, residents from the New Venkateshwara Colony's building, where the family resided, have temporarily abandoned their homes. The police remain on high alert, seeking any potential leads that might advance the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025