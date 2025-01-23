Left Menu

Pune Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants

The Pune police have launched a strategic drive against illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshis, residing unlawfully in the city. This initiative follows recent arrests, including one concerning an attempted burglary involving a Bollywood actor. The police emphasise stringent action and are also focusing on reducing overall street crime in Pune.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:12 IST
Pune Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police have commenced a focused crackdown on foreign nationals living illegally in the city, including Bangladeshi immigrants, an official revealed on Thursday. This initiative follows the apprehension of a 36-year-old Bangladeshi, allegedly residing in the city illegally for two decades, running a garment business.

Last year, a record 53 illegal immigrants were deported. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated that local stations have been instructed to identify and deport such individuals, especially after an undocumented Bangladeshi was detained for a violent burglary at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai residence.

Pune police also addressed the city's declining crime rates, noting a significant decrease in murders and attempted murder cases. A 'zero tolerance' policy towards street crime is being enforced, and 200 individuals faced action under state crime laws in 2024. Enhanced patrolling has been implemented in vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

