Left Menu

Rare Wartime Law Halted: Judges Block Deportation of Venezuelan Nationals

Federal judges in New York and Texas are blocking the deportation of five Venezuelans accused of gang membership. The administration used a seldom-used wartime law to justify their removal. Lawyers argue the method for identifying gang members is unreliable, and the law's application is inappropriate as the US is not at war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mcallen | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:24 IST
Rare Wartime Law Halted: Judges Block Deportation of Venezuelan Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal intervention, federal judges in New York and Texas have temporarily blocked the deportation of five Venezuelan nationals accused of being gang members. The individuals were identified by the government as part of the Tren de Aragua gang, a claim disputed by their attorneys.

The Trump administration seeks to use the Alien Enemies Act to justify the removals, a wartime law invoked for only the fourth time in US history. Critics argue the method used to identify gang membership is flawed and that the application of the act is inappropriate, as the US is not officially at war with Venezuela.

Legal representatives are challenging the reliability of the identification process, while advocacy groups push for broader class action. The outcome may impact hundreds already deported and others facing similar risks under the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025