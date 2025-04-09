Rare Wartime Law Halted: Judges Block Deportation of Venezuelan Nationals
Federal judges in New York and Texas are blocking the deportation of five Venezuelans accused of gang membership. The administration used a seldom-used wartime law to justify their removal. Lawyers argue the method for identifying gang members is unreliable, and the law's application is inappropriate as the US is not at war.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal intervention, federal judges in New York and Texas have temporarily blocked the deportation of five Venezuelan nationals accused of being gang members. The individuals were identified by the government as part of the Tren de Aragua gang, a claim disputed by their attorneys.
The Trump administration seeks to use the Alien Enemies Act to justify the removals, a wartime law invoked for only the fourth time in US history. Critics argue the method used to identify gang membership is flawed and that the application of the act is inappropriate, as the US is not officially at war with Venezuela.
Legal representatives are challenging the reliability of the identification process, while advocacy groups push for broader class action. The outcome may impact hundreds already deported and others facing similar risks under the act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration asks Supreme Court for permission to restart deportations of Venezuelan migrants under wartime law, reports AP.
Supreme Court Drama: Trump Administration, Venezuelan Deportations, and the Alien Enemies Act
Supreme Court Battle: Trump's Use of Antiquated Alien Enemies Act
Trump's Controversial Deportation: Alien Enemies Act Revived
Trump's Controversial Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act