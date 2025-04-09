Rare Wartime Law Halted: Judges Block Deportation of Venezuelan Nationals

In a significant legal intervention, federal judges in New York and Texas have temporarily blocked the deportation of five Venezuelan nationals accused of being gang members. The individuals were identified by the government as part of the Tren de Aragua gang, a claim disputed by their attorneys.

The Trump administration seeks to use the Alien Enemies Act to justify the removals, a wartime law invoked for only the fourth time in US history. Critics argue the method used to identify gang membership is flawed and that the application of the act is inappropriate, as the US is not officially at war with Venezuela.

Legal representatives are challenging the reliability of the identification process, while advocacy groups push for broader class action. The outcome may impact hundreds already deported and others facing similar risks under the act.

