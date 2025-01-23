Bihar Education Officer Under Fire: Assets Raids Yield Crores
The Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar conducted searches at locations linked to Rajnikant Praveen, a district education officer, over allegations of possessing wealth beyond his income. Raids in multiple locations revealed over Rs 2 crore in unaccounted cash, leading to Praveen's suspension and transfer within the education department.
The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) launched a series of raids on Thursday at properties connected to Rajnikant Praveen, West Champaran's district education officer, based on accusations of accumulating wealth disproportionate to his income.
Raids were executed in several locations, including Bettiah, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, and Patna, resulting in the seizure of substantial cash exceeding Rs 2 crore from Praveen's Bettiah residence, which required the use of note-counting machines.
During the operation, significant evidence, including documents relating to immovable assets, was uncovered. Consequently, Praveen was suspended from his duties and reassigned to the deputy director's office in Purnea, as announced later by the education department.
