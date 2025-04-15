Engineer Caught in Corruption Scandal in Ludhiana

A superintendent engineer based at the municipal corporation in Ludhiana was apprehended by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on charges of bribery. The arrest of Superintendent Engineer Sanjay Kanwar occurred on Monday following allegations that he demanded a commission from a local contractor, according to an official spokesperson.

The arrest stemmed from a contractor's complaint, who revealed that the engineer had demanded a 10 percent commission in exchange for the allotment of a tender related to a redevelopment project at Nehru Rose Garden, Ludhiana. The conversation demanding the bribe was recorded and submitted as evidence by the complainant.

Following a preliminary verification of the complaint, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Kanwar at its Ludhiana Range Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)