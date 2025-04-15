Left Menu

Engineer Caught in Corruption Scandal in Ludhiana

A superintendent engineer at a municipal corporation was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for demanding a bribe from a contractor. The contractor recorded the demand and submitted it as evidence, leading to the engineer's arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A superintendent engineer based at the municipal corporation in Ludhiana was apprehended by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on charges of bribery. The arrest of Superintendent Engineer Sanjay Kanwar occurred on Monday following allegations that he demanded a commission from a local contractor, according to an official spokesperson.

The arrest stemmed from a contractor's complaint, who revealed that the engineer had demanded a 10 percent commission in exchange for the allotment of a tender related to a redevelopment project at Nehru Rose Garden, Ludhiana. The conversation demanding the bribe was recorded and submitted as evidence by the complainant.

Following a preliminary verification of the complaint, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Kanwar at its Ludhiana Range Police Station.

