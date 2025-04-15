Cracks in Corruption: Bihar's Bridge Building Scandal

The Congress party in Bihar has called for a judicial inquiry into the structural integrity of the newly inaugurated JP Ganga Path in Patna, amid reports of emerging cracks and bridge collapses statewide.

Congress Legislature Party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan has emphasized that ongoing infrastructure issues highlight corruption, suggesting a probe by a sitting judge from the Patna High Court.

The Bihar government faces criticism for infrastructure failures, with officials asserting that alleged cracks are mere gaps in expansion joints, not endangering structural safety.

