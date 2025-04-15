Left Menu

Cracks in Corruption: Bihar's Bridge Building Scandal

The Congress in Bihar has demanded a judicial inquiry into the integrity of Patna's recently opened JP Ganga Path due to emerging cracks and the collapse of several bridges. Allegations point to widespread corruption inhibiting infrastructure quality, urging a probe by the Patna High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party in Bihar has called for a judicial inquiry into the structural integrity of the newly inaugurated JP Ganga Path in Patna, amid reports of emerging cracks and bridge collapses statewide.

Congress Legislature Party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan has emphasized that ongoing infrastructure issues highlight corruption, suggesting a probe by a sitting judge from the Patna High Court.

The Bihar government faces criticism for infrastructure failures, with officials asserting that alleged cracks are mere gaps in expansion joints, not endangering structural safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

