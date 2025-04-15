Political Tensions Rise Amid Seizure of Congress Assets

In an escalating political clash, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lambasted the Enforcement Directorate's recent seizure of properties worth Rs 661 crore linked to the Congress party and National Herald. Gehlot claims this move is a strategic effort by the ruling BJP to financially debilitate the opposition party.

Pointing to past instances, Gehlot noted the Congress faced similar scrutiny during previous Lok Sabha elections when its bank accounts were frozen by the income tax department. He deems the actions by both the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate as unjust and politically motivated.

Moreover, Gehlot criticized the ongoing investigations, including repeated questioning of Robert Vadra, as a media trial effort to undermine morale. Despite these challenges, he asserted that the Congress remains unwavering in its commitment to the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)