Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Seizure of Congress Assets

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes the Enforcement Directorate's seizure of Congress properties worth Rs 661 crore, alleging it's a BJP bid to weaken the party financially. He condemns actions by government agencies and insists Congress's resolve remains unshaken despite ongoing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:51 IST
Political Tensions Rise Amid Seizure of Congress Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating political clash, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lambasted the Enforcement Directorate's recent seizure of properties worth Rs 661 crore linked to the Congress party and National Herald. Gehlot claims this move is a strategic effort by the ruling BJP to financially debilitate the opposition party.

Pointing to past instances, Gehlot noted the Congress faced similar scrutiny during previous Lok Sabha elections when its bank accounts were frozen by the income tax department. He deems the actions by both the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate as unjust and politically motivated.

Moreover, Gehlot criticized the ongoing investigations, including repeated questioning of Robert Vadra, as a media trial effort to undermine morale. Despite these challenges, he asserted that the Congress remains unwavering in its commitment to the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025