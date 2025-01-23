Security Forces Uncover Militant Arms Cache in Pulwama

In a significant development, security forces have successfully dismantled a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, recovering a sizable cache of arms and ammunition.

The operation took place in the Larmooh Awantipora region of south Kashmir, where a concealed hideout was unearthed during a thorough search by the forces, a police official reported.

Among the recovered items were a grenade, a UBGL, an electric detonator, ten API 7.62 rounds, a pistol magazine, a pistol round, an IED triggering device, and a broken magazine, all crucial to the militant arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)