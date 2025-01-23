Left Menu

Delhi High Court Set to Rule on CAG Report Tabling Plea

The Delhi High Court is to deliver a verdict on January 24 regarding a plea by Delhi opposition MLAs demanding a session of the assembly to table CAG reports. The plea was filed by opposition leader Vijender Gupta and other BJP MLAs. The assembly elections are approaching, reducing urgency for the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:47 IST
Delhi High Court Set to Rule on CAG Report Tabling Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is poised to issue a ruling on January 24 concerning a plea by opposition MLAs in Delhi, who are calling for a session of the assembly to present Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Justice Sachin Datta will deliver the judgment, with the petition spearheaded by opposition leader Vijender Gupta and several BJP MLAs. The demand is for the speaker to summon the assembly specifically for the discussion of these reports.

Senior lawyers representing the speaker and the Delhi government have opposed this move, arguing that the urgency of tabling the reports is undermined by the imminent assembly elections. Meanwhile, the assembly secretariat maintains that any judicial direction in this matter is unwarranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025