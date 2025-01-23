Delhi High Court Set to Rule on CAG Report Tabling Plea

The Delhi High Court is poised to issue a ruling on January 24 concerning a plea by opposition MLAs in Delhi, who are calling for a session of the assembly to present Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

Justice Sachin Datta will deliver the judgment, with the petition spearheaded by opposition leader Vijender Gupta and several BJP MLAs. The demand is for the speaker to summon the assembly specifically for the discussion of these reports.

Senior lawyers representing the speaker and the Delhi government have opposed this move, arguing that the urgency of tabling the reports is undermined by the imminent assembly elections. Meanwhile, the assembly secretariat maintains that any judicial direction in this matter is unwarranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)