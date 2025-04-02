Political Turmoil Over Suspension of BJP MLAs in Karnataka

In a significant political development in Karnataka, the opposition BJP protested the suspension of 18 of its MLAs from the state Assembly. The legislators were suspended for exhibiting indiscipline and disrespect towards the Speaker, U T Khader, in a decision termed by the BJP as 'dictatorial' and 'undemocratic'.

Held in front of the Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue at the Vidhana Soudha premises, the protest castigated Speaker Khader as biased towards the ruling Congress. The BJP leaders vowed to intensify their unrest if the suspension was not revoked swiftly, accusing the Speaker of acting under the illusion of potential ministerial benefits from the Congress.

The unprecedented suspension followed a heated protest by the BJP against a reservation bill and a call for a judicial probe into an alleged honey-trap plot involving a state minister. Party leaders, including state president B Y Vijayendra, criticized the Speaker's actions as unconstitutional, further straining political relations in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)