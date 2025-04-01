Manipur BJP MLAs Demand NRC and Census Review Before Delimitation

In Manipur, BJP MLAs are pressing for a review of the 2001 Census and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before undertaking any delimitation exercise, following a Supreme Court directive to begin within three months.

Concerns about the census's accuracy have been raised by 13 other political parties as well, urging postponement until discrepancies are addressed. Senior BJP MLA Konthoujam Govindas emphasized the importance of aligning with public sentiment on these issues.

The demand comes in the context of ongoing ethnic violence and the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur. Meanwhile, some civil society groups are challenging delimitation without addressing immigration issues first. Various parties, including the BJP, remain divided on the approach.

